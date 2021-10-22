The daily dose: October 22, 2021

# Away from the politics, many footsoldiers and community influencers helped get to the 100 crore doses milestone. And today’s BusinessLine captures the stories of some of them.

— But first the milestone, and the assertion of vaccinating the entire adult population by the year-end.

# UP’s vaccination story: Uttar Pradesh is the biggest contributor to India’s 100 crore milestone. The humble ration shop played a role.

# Serum Institute’s heavy-lifting: It has been an 18-month journey of decisions, “ät risk” investments, high-pressure situations, and threats... leading to today’s milestone, where Serum Institute of India (SII) has done much of the heavy-lifting. They had supplied 88 crore of the 100 crore-plus doses given in the country.

# Community influencers, the confidence-booster: Haribhai Patel, a farmer from Sabarkantha district in North Gujarat, had his family fully vaccinated against Covid. He is thankful to the government for the free doses and also to the dairy cooperative society leaders who convinced him and his family to take the vaccination. And this, is just one of many such stories.

# Foot-soldiers on a rough terrain: Frontline workers, the real champions of India’s 100 crore vaccination drive. Some of their efforts, captured here.

# Covaxin’s contribution: Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International, commits to increasing their Covaxin production.

# Earlier in the day, the celebrations: Free medical kits, snacks, rope-way rides for the fully-vaccinated and illuminated ASI monuments — all this and more when India covered 100 crore vaccinations.

# Getting there : The nuts and bolts of getting to the milestone — over 20 lakh workers at 4.3 lakh vaccination centres helped achieve the feat over a period of nine months.

# Europe’s increase: Globally, the World Health Organization said there was a 7 per cent rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased, and uneven vaccine uptake posed a threat to the continent.

# What next: A 100 crore vaccinations against the corona virus, a multimedia presentation on what lies ahead?