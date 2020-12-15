US tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet unit Google may have to change their business practices in Europe or face hefty 6-10 per cent fines under new draft EU rules to be announced on Tuesday.
The rules are the most serious attempt by the 27-country bloc to rein in the power of the US tech giants, which control troves of data and online platforms on which thousands of companies and millions of Europeans rely on.
They also mark the European Commission’s frustration with its antitrust cases against the tech giants, notably Google, which critics say did not address the problem.
Regulatory scrutiny has been growing worldwide of tech giants and their power.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton will present the rules, a bid not just to rein in tech giants but also to prevent the emergence of anti-competitive dominant companies.
One set of rules called the Digital Markets Act calls for fines up to 10 per cent of the annual turnover for online gatekeepers found breaching the new rules, a person familiar with the matter said.
It also sets out a list of dos and don’ts for gatekeepers, which will be classified according to criteria such as number of users, revenues and the number of markets in which they are active, other sources said.
The second set of rules known as the Digital Services Act also targets very large online platforms as those with more than 45 million users.
They will be required to do more to tackle illegal content on their platforms, the misuse of their platforms that infringe fundamental rights and the intentional manipulation of platforms to influence elections and public health, among others.
The companies will also have to show details of political advertising on their platforms and the parameters used by their algorithms to suggest and rank information.
The draft rules need to reconcile with the demands of EU countries and EU lawmakers, some of which have pushed for tougher laws while others are concerned about regulatory over-reach and the impact on innovation.
Tech companies, which have called for proportionate and balanced laws, are expected to take advantage of this split to lobby for weaker rules, with the final draft expected in the coming months or even years.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...