US will allow select H1-B visa holders back into the country, lists exceptions to visa ban

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
The Trump administration has relaxed a few restrictions for work visa holders, including H1-B visa holders outside the US, according to an advisory issued on August 12.
The US President Donald Trump on June 22 had signed a proclamation to suspend non-immigrant visas including H-1B till the end of the year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The US Department of State advisory outlines a few exceptions to this proclamation. The US will now allow H1-B visa holders who are currently employed within the US to enter the country if they are returning to the same job that they held before leaving the US.
“Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification. Forcing employers to replace employees in this situation may cause financial hardship,” read the advisory.
It will also let visa holders who are working at a higher level within the organisation and those who are earning a significant amount above the set wage rate.
“Travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers whose travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the US,” it read.
“The wage rate paid to the H-1B applicant meaningfully exceeds the prevailing wage rate by at least 15 percent When an H-1B applicant will receive a wage that meaningfully exceeds the prevailing wage, it suggests that the employee fills an important business need where an American worker is not available,” it added.
The administration will also allow the dependants of these visa holders who fall under the exception. The advisory also detailed exceptions for other types of work visas including H2-B, J-1, L-1A and L1-B.
Previously, the administration had allowed the travel of visa holders who were working as healthcare professionals or researchers who could contribute to curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency,” the advisory said.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...