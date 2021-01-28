US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Blinken

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The United States is ready to rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal and start negotiations with it only if Tehran joins and complies with its provisions, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popular as the Iranian nuclear deal, was one of the key foreign policy achievements of the Obama-Biden Administration. The Previous Trump Administration withdrew from it.
“With regard to Iran, President (Joe) Biden has been very clear in saying that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing and then we would use that as a platform to build, with our allies and partners, what we called a longer and stronger agreement and to deal with a number of other issues that are deeply problematic in the relationship with Iran,” Blinken said.
“But we are a long way from that point. Iran is out of compliance on a number of fronts,” he said.
With regards to how the US would engage in this issue if Iran decides to come back into compliance, Blinken said the administration will build a strong team of experts and bring to bear different perspectives on the issue.
“One of the things that I feel very strongly about is that in any of the issues we’re engaged on, in any of the issues that we’re tackling and that our foreign policy has to confront, that we are constantly questioning our own assumptions and premises, that we do not engage in groupthink, that there is as much self-criticism and self-reflection as we get from, appropriately, the outside, whether it’s from you or whether it’s from people who disagree with the policies we’re pursuing,” he said.
“So I think you can expect to see that as we move forward both with regard potentially to Iran and, for that matter, to just about any other issue we tackle,” Blinken said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...