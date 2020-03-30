US will not fund security for Prince Harry and Meghan: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the US government will not fund the security for Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan following their reported move to Los Angeles.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US. however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump had tweeted.

According to media reports, Harry and Meghan have decided to leave Canada this month and settle in Los Angeles. However, they have not confirmed the reports yet.

The royal couple has not asked for any security from the US government and has privately funded their security arrangements, the Washington Post reported.

The move is for Meghan to restart her career in LA where she has a network of friends, PR persons as well as her mother Doria Ragland, The Sun reported.

Last week, Disney had announced that Meghan will narrate a new film about a family of African elephants as per media reports.

Following their announcement to step down from their royal duties in January, a move dubbed “Megxit” by the media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially step down from their roles as “senior working royals” on March 31. The couple will be relinquishing patronages of their charities and titles. After the palace’s insistence, they will no longer be using their SussexRoyal brand.