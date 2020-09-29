World

Vaccine alliance, Serum tie up for extra 100 million Covid-19 doses for poorer countries

Reuters London | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

The GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday it had agreed on a new collaboration with Indian pharmaceutical company Serum Institute that will make an extra 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines available for low- and middle-income countries.

The additional doses bring the total Covid-19 vaccines to be delivered by the Serum partnership to up to 200 million doses, GAVI said in a statement. They will be priced at a maximum of $3 per dose.

