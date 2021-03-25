WBCSD calls for collective fight against three critical challenges

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The world faces three critical challenges of climate emergency, nature loss and mounting inequality, calling for a collective fight to turn this around, according to a global report brought out by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) based in Geneva.
The Covid-19 pandemic has illustrated that these challenges are interconnected, and that our systems are ill-prepared for shocks. As global risks continue to build, business leaders are rallying behind a bold and urgent transformation agenda developed by WBCSD, a CEO-led organisation of over 200 leading companies.
2021 is make or break year to confront global climate emergency: UN Chief
“Vision 2050: Time to Transform should not be read with the idea that tomorrow is going to be much the same as today. This is a report for change, starting now, outlining how business needs to play a leading role. We have no time to waste. Achieving this vision requires a wholesale transformation of everything we have grown up with: energy needs to de-carbonise; materials need to go circular; food needs to be produced sustainably and equitably and provide healthy diets,” WBCSD President and CEO, Peter Bakker, said.
Interacting with BusinessLine over a Zoom call from Geneva today, he said, “as we work towards this agenda, Cop 26 to be held at Glasgow this year on Climate Change has an aggressive agenda set by the British Government, which includes focus on nature and inequalities.”
Circular economy, a half-a-trillion dollar opportunity for India
By 2050, the world will have a population of over 9 billion people and the focus should be on equitable development. The Covid pandemic has exposed our vulnerability and has only further increased the divide in terms of inequalities between northern and southern hemispheres and also within the developed nations, he said.
Invest India, UNDP launch ‘SDG Investor Map’
At the heart of this framework are nine transformation pathways — actionable routes for companies to take — covering the areas of business activity that are essential to society: energy; transportation and mobility; living spaces; products and materials; financial products and services; connectivity; health and well-being; water and sanitation; and food.
The vision and transformation pathways are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the targets of the Paris Agreement.
While business can take a leading role, it must work on and design systems transformations, together with scientists, policy makers, financiers and investors, innovators and consumers. Only collaboration at unprecedented levels will create the impact and speed needed to achieve all people living well within planetary boundaries by 2050, said Bakker.
“Our future depends on transformation. One of the keys to success will be a mindset shift around capitalism. Our economic systems, incentives, global accounting standards and capital market valuations can no longer just be based on the financial performance of businesses: we must integrate our impact on people and planet as part of how we define success and determine enterprise value,” he said.
The report’s foreword, signed by 42 top executives from WBCSD member companies, makes a collective call to global businesses to drive change.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...