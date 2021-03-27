WHO urges all countries to quickly make donation of 10 million Covid vaccine doses for poor countries

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
World Health Organization urged all countries to make a donation of 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses in order to ensure all countries in the world get equitable access to the vaccines within the first 100 days of 2021, as per media reports.
The World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus maintained that the countries are in a rush to secure vaccines because of which they have delayed their deliveries to the COVAX scheme launched by the WHO to deliver vaccines to poorer nations. He further asked these countries to donate the spare doses to poorer nations.
Also read: More companies need to license out vaccine technology to improve access: WHO chief
Tedros revealed that the multilateral organisation expected that all countries would begin their vaccination drive within the first 100 days of this year. However, as many as 36 countries have not received even a single dose of the vaccine to administer to their people.
Briefing the press, he stated that 16 of those were scheduled to receive their first doses through Covax within the remaining 15 days. However, that left 20 countries that were going to miss out.
Also read: Delay in Covid-19 vaccine supplies from Serum Institute to continue into April: WHO
“Getting all countries started by day 100 is a solvable problem. Covax needs 10 million doses immediately as an urgent stop-gap measure so these 20 countries can start vaccinating their health workers and older people within the next two weeks,” Tedros said.
“So today I’m asking countries with doses of vaccines that have WHO emergency use listing to donate as many doses as they can to help us meet that target. Ten million doses are not much, and it is not nearly enough, but it is a start,” he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...