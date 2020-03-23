Will lockdowns curb coronavirus spread? WHO’s top expert does not think so

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
The World Health Organization’s (WHO) top emergency expert Mike Ryan maintained that declaring indefinite lockdown won’t help countries to contain the coronavirus from further spreading. He said that public health measures are needed to prevent the resurgence of the deadly virus, Reuters reported.
Ryan said in an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them.”
According to Ryan, the coronavirus will further revive after the lockdown and restrictions will be lifted adding that the danger is “the disease will jump back up.”
Coronavirus has spread across continents excluding Antarctica, with major companies, restaurants, bars, pubs, and schools staring at shutdowns for an indefinite period.
WHO has suggested Europe, now the epicenter of the disease surpassing China, to test every possible suspect just the way China, Singapore, and South Korea did.
Ryan added: “Once we’ve suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus.”
Ryan mentioned that the United States was working to come up with an antidote to the virus, but had only begun the trials. He said that people need to be realistic and not ignore the fact that it would talk at least a year for these vaccines to be made available in Europe.
Europe has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of cases, with Italy being the worst-hit nation in the world. The country has witnessed a relentless rise in the death toll due to the coronavirus that now stands at 5476 after it recorded 651 deaths on Sunday. It was an increase of 13.5 per cent but down from Saturday's figure when 793 people died, Aljazeera reported.
:
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...