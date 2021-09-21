Yamaha Motor launches new motorcycles, scooters starting at ₹1.29 lakh

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Tuesday launched a range of motorcycles and scooters, as part of its brand campaign “The Call of the Blue”, to be available from the end of this month.

In the motorcycle segment, it launched the fourth iteration of its flagship 155 cc supersport, the YZF-R15 Version 4 with prices starting at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2021 range of YZF-R15 gets a host of segment first features, the company said.

The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The fuel-injected motor with variable valve actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Manual transmission

The model is also the first small-displacement Yamaha motorcycle with manual transmission to feature Traction Control System, which controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage.

It is also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick-shifter (standard on the YZF-R15 V4 Racing Blue and YZF-R15M), for smooth, clutchless, upshifts. It activates when speed is at or over 20 km/h, the engine rpm is at or over 2,000 rpm, and accelerating, IYM said.

“The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 and YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities. I believe that the all new YZF-R15 V4 and the YZF-R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level and provide greater experience to our R15 fans in India. Yamaha will continue to provide such unique products and services in the Indian market in the future as well,” Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said.

In the scooter segment, the company introduced globally renowned Maxi Sports Scooter – Aerox 155, in India’s premium scooter space, starting price of ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a new generation 155 cc Blue Core engine equipped with VVA and mated to a CVT transmission. The liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500 rpm.