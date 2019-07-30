Yediyurappa government cancels Tipu Jayanti celebrations

Within three days after coming to power, BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa has cancelled the Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations from this year.

A Government Order to this effect was issued on Tuesday. This comes after the Cabinet meet chaired by Yediyurappa held earlier in the morning.

Yediyurappa told reporters that the Tipu Jayanti celebrations was cancelled from this year. It is based on the request made by BJP MLA KG Bopaiah.

Bopaiah, in a letter to chief minister, had requested the government to cancel the celebrations conducted by the State Kannada and Culture Department. He highlighted the opposition to such celebrations in Kodagu and in other districts where law and order was a major issue.

BJP and other right wing organisations have been opposing Tipu Jayanti, calling the erstwhile Mysore king a religious bigot and had forced the government to hold the event in the state under thick security.

It was during the Congress rule in 2015, Tipu jayanti celebration started as an annual event on November 10. the celebration was held amidst opposition from various communities especially Kodavas in Kodagu and Mandyam Iyengars at the temple town of Melkote in Mandya district, who were killed during the Tipu’s rule.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah, called the move ‘anti-minority’. He condemned the government and said it was part of the “anti-minority” ideology of the BJP. “It is myopic to see Tipu as a minority icon alone. He fought the British and contributed immensely to the development of Mysore region,” he added.