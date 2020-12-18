Yes Bank lays out ambitious plans for credit card business

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Private sector lender Yes Bank has laid out ambitious plans for its credit card business and hopes to grow its book by four times in the next two years.
It is also looking to gradually increase its credit card issuances to about two lakh every month from a planned 25,000 in December this year.
“We hope to issue more than 25,000 cards in December. We will then keep on growing at a very quick pace and we have a plan for the next 24 months. There is a month-wise plan, but we have to move to a run rate of two lakhs issuances per month. It won’t happen in the next six months but it will be a journey,” said Rajanish Prabhu, Business Head, Credit Cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank, pointing out that many large banks issue more than two lakh cards per month.
As of September 30, 2020, Yes Bank had 8,16,208 outstanding credit cards with a transaction value of ₹490.76 crore.
In an interaction with BusinessLine, Prabhu said the lender had issued 45,000 cards by February this year but then the Covid-19 pandemic and then the moratorium on the bank impacted the business.
Later, with the loan moratorium and economic uncertainty, the bank chose a conservative stance in terms of customer acquisition for credit cards but is now once again picking up the pace.
“Retail is the focus for the bank and credit cards are an important area of focus. In the next two years, we want to grow the book four times and in the next five years, we want to grow the book by 15 times,” Prabhu said.
The bank will focus on technology as well as distribution channels for customer acquisition. As of now, Yes Bank has a credit card book of about ₹1,250 crore.
Prabhu said there is also recovery in terms of customer spends, which is now back to 90 per cent of pre- Covid level. “We also had a jolt in March when we had to close down transactions. Given that background, 90 per cent is a good number,” he noted, adding that there is not any stress in the book as of now.
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...