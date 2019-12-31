Yet again! Indore emerges as cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan League

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Indore ranked first in the Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 results of Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (SS League 2020) among the cities where population is more than 10 lakh.
The second and third spot was taken by Bhopal and Surat in Q1 while Rajkot and Navi Mumbai came at number two and three respectively in Q2 in the same population category.
Indore has retained the title of the cleanest city in the last three years. This time a total of 4,372 cities participated in the league.
SS League is conducted in three quarters (April-June, July-September and October-December) with the objective of sustaining the on-ground performance of cities along with monitoring of when it comes to cleanliness.
“Our focus has always been on ensuring the sustainability of the sanitation value chain as is evident in the SS 2020 parameters where wastewater treatment and reuse, and faecal sludge management have been given special attention. The ODF+, ODF++ and Water plus protocols by the ministry work as the guiding document for cities in this regard," said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs.
In the 1-10 lakh population category, Jamshedpur was ranked 1 in both the quarters. NDMC and Madhya Pradesh's Khargone were ranked 2 and 3 respectively in Q1 . In the Quarter 2, Chandrapur (Maharashtra) and Khargone stood at second and third spot.
Among the Cantonment Boards, Tamil Nadu's St.Thomas Mount Cantt was ranked 1 in Q1 followed by Jhansi Cantt and Delhi Cantt. On the other hand, in Q2, Delhi Cantt spotted the first spot while Jhansi cantt and Jalandhar Cantt stood at second and third spot.
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Online-only insurers Acko and Go Digit offer lower premiums, but do pay attention to the network garages ...
Outlook for gold and silver becomes bullish following a positive breakout
Free look period The free look period is the time-frame within which a new policyholder can return his/her ...
The Stock of Apollo Hospitals had a volatile year. It registered a 52-week low of ₹1,083.1 in February. But ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...