Yet again! Indore emerges as cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan League

Indore ranked first in the Quarter 1 and Quarter 2 results of Swachh Survekshan League 2020 (SS League 2020) among the cities where population is more than 10 lakh.

The second and third spot was taken by Bhopal and Surat in Q1 while Rajkot and Navi Mumbai came at number two and three respectively in Q2 in the same population category.

Indore has retained the title of the cleanest city in the last three years. This time a total of 4,372 cities participated in the league.

SS League is conducted in three quarters (April-June, July-September and October-December) with the objective of sustaining the on-ground performance of cities along with monitoring of when it comes to cleanliness.

“Our focus has always been on ensuring the sustainability of the sanitation value chain as is evident in the SS 2020 parameters where wastewater treatment and reuse, and faecal sludge management have been given special attention. The ODF+, ODF++ and Water plus protocols by the ministry work as the guiding document for cities in this regard," said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs.

In the 1-10 lakh population category, Jamshedpur was ranked 1 in both the quarters. NDMC and Madhya Pradesh's Khargone were ranked 2 and 3 respectively in Q1 . In the Quarter 2, Chandrapur (Maharashtra) and Khargone stood at second and third spot.

Among the Cantonment Boards, Tamil Nadu's St.Thomas Mount Cantt was ranked 1 in Q1 followed by Jhansi Cantt and Delhi Cantt. On the other hand, in Q2, Delhi Cantt spotted the first spot while Jhansi cantt and Jalandhar Cantt stood at second and third spot.