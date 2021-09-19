Yotta Infra to invest ₹900 cr on Edge datacentre network

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Yotta Infrastructure, of the Hiranandani group, will invest₹900 crore over three-four years to set up 100 Edge datacentres.
“ We will start with 8-10 cities with each facility costing about ₹8-10 crore for basic infrastructure,” Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, told BusinessLine.
“Investments will go up by 4-5 times, if you add the high-end services like analytics and IoT,” he said.
In the first phase, the firm is looking at 25 small cities like Nagpur, Coimbatore, Ranchi, Jaipur and Jaipur.
The firm has Tier IV Data Centre Parks in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Chennai.
Edge datacentre help content providers and organisations to compute the data near the source rather than hosting it hundreds of miles away. “For the user, it helps in accessing the data much faster,” he said.
“We have created two models. In the first model, we can set up an Edge datacentre in an existing building. The second model would be a greenfield one in the form of a container,” he said.
Unlike the hyperscale datacentres, which house thousands of racks, Edge datacentres house just about 10-20 racks – all in a space of about 4,000 square feet.
The firm, one of the largest home-grown datacentre companies, is in discussions with content providers and other OEMs to roll out the boutique datacentres. “We are roping in anchor users for the centres. We are in talks with a public sector company to access their countrywide network,” he said.
He said it is important to centralise the production of various ‘moving parts’ like cabling. “You produce them at a centralised location and ship them to various locations,” he said.
“An Edge datacentre is a different animal. You need a complete new model to set them up,” he said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...