News

Zero casualty in face of monster typhoon, marauding virus

Vinson Kurian Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

A Philippine lesson in ultimate resilience

The pre-monsoon season in India may be fraught with cyclone threats, but it can learn a lesson or two in the way in which a small Philippine province kept its nerves in the face of monster typhoon (cyclone) Vongfeng and the Covid-19 virus that is still at large in the island nation. The Philippines offers itself as a sitting duck to some of the most powerful typhoons in the North-Pacific (farther East to the Bay of Bengal). Despite being thus battered, Albay, a province of 1.5 million people, has not seen a single disaster-related death in 30 years except during a double typhoon disaster in 2006.

Disaster policy tested

Two weeks ago, Albay’s capacity to uphold its ‘zero-casualty’ disaster policy was tested again as the first typhoon of the year in the western Pacific made landfall amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic, recalls Kareff Rafisura, Economic Affairs Officer with the Disaster Risk Reduction Division, UNESCAP, Bangkok. Veteran emergency managers in Albay had tackled almost every imaginable disaster combinations, including a violent mudflow that resulted from heavy rains brought by typhoon Reming that struck the province in 2006 immediately after a major volcanic eruption.

Social distancing protocol

But a typhoon during a pandemic, involving a highly contagious virus at that, was unprecedented, Rafisura wrote to BusinessLine. The odds were horrifying: Rapid evacuation of as many as half a million people has been a mainstay of Albay’s zero-casualty approach. But therein lay the rub: The evacuation centres were being used as Covid-19 quarantine facilities for more than a thousand suspected cases.

Enforcing physical distancing meant that the holding capacity was altogether reduced by 50 per cent, writes Rafisura. The speed by which evacuation could be carried out was also reduced by as much.

Complex emergency scenario

On May 12, two days Vongfong was due to make a landfall, Albay implemented measures based on a complex emergency scenario involving both weather and biological hazards.

Local disaster management councils executed long-standing emergency procedures in conjunction with Covid-19 protocols. “Local churches provided temporary shelters. Citizens living in safe locations sheltered relatives. The selection of these supplemental evacuation shelters was guided by Albay’s land zoning policy that takes disaster risks into consideration,” added Rafisura.

Dodges typhoon’s eye

Thirty-six hours before landfall, local authorities had completed all arrangements for evacuation, including putting in place additional water and sanitation facilities, and isolation rooms for the sick (not of Ccovid-19) in each evacuation centre, as required by the protocols.

On May 14, 191,116 people were evacuated 12 hours before landfall. While Albay dodged the eye of the typhoon this time, Vongfong was a formidable threat - it maintained its destructive potential at landfall with a wind speed of 155 km per hour and gusts of 255 km per hour, and brought torrential rains.

Zero casualty record in tact

Albay succeeded in keeping its zero-casualty record while also preventing the spread of the virus, points out Rafisura. Physical distancing was strictly observed in the evacuation centres. First responders and evacuees all wore face masks. Information from PAGASA, the national meteorological agency, was considered every six hours to adjust strategies on the ground. As a result, no one was kept in the evacuation centres any minute longer than necessary.

Published on May 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Online patient consults for mental health conditions more than double: Study
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.