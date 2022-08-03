hamburger

News

Zomato 7.8% stake trades in block deal: Sources

Reuters | Hong Kong/ New Delhi, Aug 3 | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022
File image

File image | Photo Credit: FLORENCE LO

Block deal of 7.8% stake sale in food delivery firm Zomato executed at ₹50.44 a share

A 7.8 per cent stake sale in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd was executed via a block deal on local exchanges at ₹50.44 per share on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Zomato did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Published on August 03, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you