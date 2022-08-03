Zomato 7.8% stake trades in block deal: Sources

A 7.8 per cent stake sale in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd was executed via a block deal on local exchanges at ₹50.44 per share on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Zomato did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Published on
August 03, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.