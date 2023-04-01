Ahmedabad, Apr 1 Rural management graduates from the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) bagged highest package of ₹26.5 lakh per annum in the placements process for the 42nd outgoing batch of the institute’s Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) programme.

IRMA on Friday informed that it recorded 100 per cent placement for the batch of 2021-23, with the overall average package being offered by the recruiters at ₹15.5 lakh per annum CTC, highest in past four years. The lowest CTC was recorded at ₹8.5 lakh, almost double than what was offered at ₹4.8 lakh in 2020.

In yet another feat, students received 36 pre-placement offers from organisations of repute including Flipkart, Zetwerk Manufacturing, Godrej Agrovet Limited, ITC, PI Industries, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Tata Steel, among others, the IRMA statement said.

This year, the increase in CTC has been the highest for students in the top 25 percentile of the batch, indicating that a larger section of the batch registered a healthy growth in the packages, it added.

Notably, a comparison of packages with pandemic time and now shows remarkable rise in the packages since 2020.

Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA, commented, “The PGDM(RM) batch of 2021-23 began its journey in the middle of the pandemic and has proven to be a resilient group, first with their excellent summer internships and now with their outstanding campus placements. I congratulate the students on this exceptional performance and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

BFSI sector, top recruiter

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry continued to be a key recruiter, with nearly 42 per cent of the students being placed in this sector. Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Retail and E-Commerce emerged as the second and third largest recruiting segments for IRMA’s 2021-23 batch.

Prominent recruiters through this year’s placement process include Flipkart, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), SarvaGram Fincare Private Limited, Axis Bank, Reliance Retail, Vedanta CSR, Yubi, More Retail, IDFC First Bank, Mahindra Home Finance, Mother Dairy, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, ITC Limited, Ernst & Young, PwC, Dabur, DCM Shriram, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Pixuate, The Baker’s Dozen, The Digital Fifth, Drools Pet Food Private Limited, FarMart, Khyber Agro, Amul, McDonald’s, RBI Innovation Hub and Redseer Strategy Consulting, among several others.

“Our students join banks and NBFCs to develop products for rural clients, and in consulting for development and public policy verticals. We saw a growing diversity of representation from various industries which hired our students. We found new interest from fields of technology consulting, consumer durables, food processing, even as our returning recruiters from FMCG, Development and CSR segments continue to repose their faith in our students,” said Aashish Argade, Associate Dean (Placements).

The roles and profiles offered include Management Trainee, Project Management Unit Head, Consultant, Deputy Manager, Senior Sales Executive and Credit Analyst, among others.