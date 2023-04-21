Ahmedabad, April 21 Vadodara-based linguistic skill start-up, Master Spellers, has collaborated with Oxford University Press India (OUP) to organise a spelling bee competition Master Spellers 2023-24.

Designed by English language educators and experts, and powered by content from Oxford University Press, the competition looks to provide a platform with a comprehensive approach to learning English in a self-motivated competitive framework.

Registrations for the spelling bee have begun and will include preliminaries, quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final, across seven groups from grades 1 to 12.

The competitions will be held online across various levels; however, the finale will be conducted offline.

Sharmishtha Chawda, founder and CEO of Master Spellers said, “Our objective is to make language learning fun and inspiring for children through the competition. In today’s times, the growing importance of rich vocabulary and effective articulation cannot be understated.”

In a statement, Sumanta Datta, MD, Oxford University Press India said, “Competitions are effective in improving student interaction, increasing cognitive and social engagement levels, promoting good language learning habits and building vocabulary through repeated practice. Master Spellers is a platform to create a positive impact on students’ engagement, with learning English outside the classroom.”

Master Spellers will have various levels that will strengthen students’ spelling, vocabulary, comprehension, and articulation.

