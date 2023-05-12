Manipal Institute of Technology, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched B Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

This programme is designed by combining the topics from mathematical, computer science and statistical applications.

A media statement by MAHE said this programme allows graduates to gain theoretical knowledge along with practical training in mathematical, statistical and scientific computing. The key highlight of this programme is to provide a strong base in classical subjects to prepare the students for research programmes and institutes in India and abroad. The programme emphasises on core subjects as well as specified topics to make the graduates industry ready and to achieve bright careers in reputed organizations, it said.

The duration of B Tech in Mathematics and Computing is eight semesters. This programme will be implemented from the academic year 2023-24.

Quoting Cdr Anil Rana, Director of Manipal Institute of Technology, the statement said: “Through this new programme, we aim to provide training in the application of mathematics to a wide range of problems. This programme came to life after recognising the need for deep mathematics to be involved in both modern scientific investigations and technological advancements. We are hoping this course will help students widen their career prospects by opening positions in the corporate sector in computer-assisted technologies, Indian Statistical Services Commission, National Sample Survey Organization, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Union Public Service Commission, and Statistical Officer in states public service commissions among others.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit