Dr Prabina Rajib, a distinguished Professor in Finance & Accounting at IIT Kharagpur’s Vinod Gupta School of Management, will take over as the Director at Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH). She will succeed Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, according to a press release.

Dr Rajib’s extensive portfolio includes roles in teaching, research, and consultancy. She has authored and co-authored two influential books, Commodity Derivatives and Risk Management (2014) and Stock Exchanges Investment and Derivative, respectively.

With over two decades of experience, Dr Rajib has held several leadership roles, including Dean, VGSOM, and has demonstrated her expertise by guiding numerous PhD theses. She has presented and published extensively in national and international journals and conferences. Dr Rajib’s research interests span the Indian commodity spot and derivatives market, focusing on commodity hedging strategies, as well as various aspects of modeling and pricing of commodity derivatives.

Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, the outgoing Director, will now assume the role of Chief Educational Advisor, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, the parent body of BIMTECH and Birla Global University (BGU), and will mentor them. Dr Chaturvedi, the longest-serving Director of BIMTECH with 25 years of tenure, has been instrumental in the institute’s significant growth. During his tenure, he led the establishment of two residential campuses at Greater Noida and Bhubaneswar. Dr Chaturvedi will continue to mentor BIMTECH and BGU and serve as a member of the Board of the two institutions.