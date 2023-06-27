The TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Bengaluru, has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Southampton Business School, University of Southampton (SBS-UoS), providing an opportunity for TAPMI-Bengaluru students to pursue a one-year MSc at the University of Southampton, and receive an MSc degree from SBS-UoS.

A media statement from TAPMI-Bengaluru said students who satisfy the eligibility criteria laid down by SBS-UoS, at the end of year-3 will be eligible to enrol for its one-year MSc programme. The MSc programmes are in areas of management, including marketing, finance, operations, IT, analytics, decision sciences, HR, etc.

TAPMI will accept the credits and scores earned by the students in the MSc programme to award a BBA Honors degree to students studying at Southampton.

Thus, the students will simultaneously get an MSc degree from the University of Southampton and a BBA Honors degree from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

SBS-UoS has agreed to offer a 10 per cent international student fee discount to all the TAPMI students enrolling for the programme.

After completing the one-year MSc, the students will be eligible to a two-year work visa in the UK, which would get converted into a permanent residency if sponsored by the employer, the statement said.

TAPMI’s four-year BBA Honors programme is designed on the lines of international four-year undergraduate management programmes.

Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of MAHE, believes this partnership will usher in a new era of quality undergrad management education in the country, it said.

Aditya Jadhav, Dean of TAPMI-Bengaluru, believes this opportunity will help TAPMI BBA students achieve their aspirations and make a mark on the global stage, the statement added.