UoH, Cambridge University Press to offer certificate programme in publishing

The University of Hyderabad has signed an agreement with Cambridge University Press to design and offer a Certificate Programme in Publishing from the academic year starting June 2022.

The Department of English has proposed the programme under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) project of the university. The three-month, 20-credit programme will be taught by experts. It will have an internship component too.

Publishing skills

“Many of our students enter the publishing industry and programmes like these will equip them with relevant skills,” Anna Kurian, Head of the Department of English, said.

The course will cover components such as the business of publishing, the life of a book and the editorial process.