Twenty years ago today: June 6

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Corpn Bank, LIC firm up ties; insurer's stake to touch 27%
The Mangalore-based Corporation Bank Ltd has agreed to offer an additional 14.68 per cent equity to the state-owned life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a private placement basis. This will take LIC’s stake in the bank to 27 per cent of the enhanced capital from the existing 12.32 per cent An MoU to this effect was signed here today by Mr Cherian Varghese, Chairman and Managing Director, Corporation Bank, and Mr G.N. Bajpai, Chairman, LIC.
CAG seeks details of Balco deal
In a fresh twist to. the controversy surrounding the Balco disinvestment, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has sought clarifications on the Rs 551.50-crore deal, especially with regard to the valuation of the company's captive power plant and mines. In a communique, dated May 31, to the Government- appointed valuer of Balco’s assets, Mr P.V. Rao, the Department of Disinvestment has forwarded various clarifications sought by the Audit Party of CAG's office on his valuation report.
Govt mulls UK model for taxing new debt products
The Government is examining a proposal from the Reserve Bank of India to consider the UK model for tax treatment of new debt market instruments such as Separately Traded Registered Interest and Principal Securities (STRIPS), to kick off trading in this and a few other products including zero coupon and deep discount bonds. The proposal to consider the UK model follows the Finance Minister, Mr Yashwant Sinha's announcement in the Union Budget for 2001-02, that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) would come out with clarifications to facilitate issuance of these instruments.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...