A roadmap towards self-reliance in the energy space

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
As India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude requirements, promoting alternative fuels such as bioethanol, biodiesel, compressed bio gas (CBG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) is a critical mission. Earlier this year, the Cabinet approved a policy related to ethanol production from sugarcane juice and syrup to accelerate the ethanol-blended petrol programme.
For the second time this year, the Central Government advanced its target to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending to 2023 from 2025 as compared to 2030 originally. The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, approved the supply of used cooking oil-based blended biodiesel. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India supported such initiatives and included installation of CBG plants under priority-sector lending.
The city gas distribution (CGD) network uses cleaner alternative fuels, such as CNG in the transport segment and PNG in the domestic, industrial, and commercial segments. The number of geographical areas (GAs) of CGD increased from about 35 in 2007 to about 228 in 2019; with about 60 per cent being awarded in the last two rounds of 2018 and 2019. Another round of more than 50 GAs will be launched in the next 2-3 months.
These steps have the potential to herald emerging India’s energy mix in a new direction, helping the country meet its ever-increasing energy demand in an environmentally sustainable way. The following considerations can augment government efforts:
Ethanol blending in petrol reached 5 per cent in 2020 and further increased to more than 7 per cent between December 2020 and April 2021, compared with biodiesel blending in diesel at 0.16 per cent. Bioethanol is expected to achieve blending targets due to availability of adequate feedstock, off-take guarantee, fixed ethanol prices, and enhanced project bankability, including interest subvention.
Similar demand and supply side interventions would be required to promote the biodiesel segment. The key issues facing the segment are higher feedstock prices and inadequate availability, affecting existing plant utilisation and future investments. Palm stearin and used cooking oil (UCO) are the key feedstock for biodiesel. Domestic supply of these two has been a constraint.
Per capita UCO collection is negligible because of lack of a streamlined collection mechanism, awareness about recycling, and punitive measures for usage beyond stipulated limits of more than three times of same batch. We can learn from other nations that have developed UCO collection mechanisms. For example, Belgium had a nationwide campaign to firm-up the concept of ‘Oil Ghost’ wherein UCO was considered a ‘threat’ for the pipelines and, therefore, should be collected in UCO containers.
It had lottery participation for individuals who contributed one-litre UCO. Italy runs competitive events such as UCO collection per student to motivate the younger generation. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) can secure kits that can rapidly evaluate degradation in frying oil and impose spot penalties.
The CGD space is the most promising in the alternative fuel segment. The CGD segment’s volumes have increased four-fold — from 7 mmscmd to around 30 mmscmd — in the past decade. The key issues hindering demand are pipeline connectivity and delays due to the Right of Way (RoW) acquisition and conversions by vehicle owners.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) can be strengthened to monitor and assist players in enabling pipeline connectivity. This is important as only about 45 per cent gas in Rounds 9 and 10 had connection to the transmission pipeline compared with more than 85 per cent in Rounds 1 to 8.
During bidding rounds, PNGRB can sensitise local authorities to build adequate local understanding of the criticality to grant approvals for RoW by the time an entity is awarded the GA. A ban on older vehicles in key cities can provide a fillip for CNG conversion. A clear roadmap on EVs can expedite CNG conversions as buyers are not clear on benefits to switch to gas engines. For industrial conversion to natural gas, consideration around disincentivising the use of polluting fuel with stringent monitoring, is needed.
The government has taken steps to promote CBG that includes offtake guarantee, technology neutrality, and floating expression of interest to set up CBG plants. The key issue has been securing biomass and waste feedstock. Mature CGD networks consuming more than predetermined volumes of gas could be mandated to use their CSR fund to set up CBG plants at scale using municipal waste or any other easily available waste.
Moreover, a nodal agency needs to maintain a database of potential feedstock suppliers (municipal bodies, distilleries, etc). Thereafter, a few rounds of CBG plants at scale can be launched on the public-private partnership mode based on a pre-feasibility report, a standardised contracting model, feedstock availability, and offtake guarantee.
Alternative fuels are expected to play a crucial role in creating a self-sustainable ecosystem. These would need a sustained impetus in the form of focussed awareness programmes for conversions, mandating adoption, institutional strengthening, regulatory support, financial incentives, and enhancing bankability.
Sanjay Sah is Partner, and Payal Goel is Associate Director, Deloitte India
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...