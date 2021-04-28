A therapy for severe asthmatics

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Asthma, one of the most widespread diseases, continues to be on the rise due to poor lifestyle, increasing pollution and unhealthy dietary habits. World Health Organisation data show that 15-20 million people across age groups suffer from asthma in India. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease, which means it doesn’t completely go away once a person develops it.
When a person has asthma, he/she faces difficulty in breathing as the bronchi or tubes carrying air to the lungs swell up.
This happens due to the mucus inside the bronchi coming into contact with an allergen. Alarmingly, around 1.6 lakh patients suffer from drug-resisting asthma, also described as ‘severe asthma’.
Some of the prominent causes of severe asthma include respiratory infections, smoke from tobacco, severe physical or emotional stress and environmental triggers. Therefore, severe asthmatics experience recurrent attacks and require frequent hospital visits.
The treatment of asthma mainly includes identifying the triggers of the patients, recognising and managing their symptoms, and laying an action plan that can control a flare-up. Medications such as beta-agonists and combination inhalers are used to control inconsistent response of an allergen and reduce severe exacerbations, giving patients a better quality of life.
If one has an asthma flare-up, a quick-relief inhaler can come to the rescue by easing the symptoms instantly. For patients who do not respond to these medications or inhalers, advanced treatments such as Bronchial Thermoplasty (BT) can help reduce asthmatic attacks.
It is a minimally invasive procedure that can only be carried on patients who are already on oral steroids for asthma exacerbations.
The therapy includes a process in which a thin catheter is pushed to the end of the airway that gives controlled radio-frequency energy. This is designed to reduce the amount of airway muscle while broadening the airways. Thus, BT makes it easy for the person to breathe, thereby reducing asthma attacks.
The therapy aids in controlling the severity of the disease while bringing down the patient’s dependence on medication.
The writer is pulmonologist, Apollo Hospital, Chennai
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...