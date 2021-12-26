Below the Line

Buzz around Bommai

It is less than six months since the BJP high command replaced BS Yediyurappa by fellow Lingayat leader Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. However, there is already a growing buzz about Bommai's future following his “lacklustre” leadership.

The party’s relatively mediocre performance in two bypolls and to 25 Vidhana Parishat seats has meant that Bommai is under pressure. Unlike most senior leaders of BJP who come from Sangh Parivar, Bommai hails from the Janata Parivar. His father was also Karnataka CM in a Janata government. So, he is seen as not fully having the Sangh’s blessings.

Bommai himself has fuelled speculation by becoming philosophical at public meetings about how no post is permanent. The “resourceful” Murugesh Nirani, now Industries Minister and who is also a leading businessman, is said to be lobbying for the top job, though he has denied such a move.

The party high command also has tried to tamp down rumours of change in guard and has officially denied any such move. But as one aspirant told BusinessLine , “Never believe anything till it is officially denied.” Elections are still a good 15 months away, but for now though Bommai's fate is in Modi-Shah-Nadda's hands.

Spruced-up subway

For over two decades, the Palayam subway in the heart of Kozhikode was in a state of neglect. With pedestrians not using it, the subway became a haven for anti-social elements and beggars.

But, today, the subway had turned into a major attraction after Corporation authorities gave it a facelift with beautiful art and paintings adorning the walls. A subway museum was opened last week and many enthusiastic pedestrians have started thronging it.

This is a novel way of turning an ignored asset in to a place of attraction and getting people to use it. It is clearly a lesson for other corporations that are at their wits end to use subways effectively.

Telangana tangle

A poll reportedly conducted by a BJP leader on social media has triggered a political storm in Telangana.

While raising a question on development in the State, the poll, reportedly conducted by a former journalist-turned-politician, has body-shamed State’s IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s son.

KTR tagged BJP President JP Nadda and asked: “Is this what you teach BJP leaders in Telangana? Is it sanskar to drag my young son and body shame him through ugly political comments in BJP’s mouthpiece?” YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila and BSP leader Praveen Kumar lent their support and condemned the supposedly tongue-in-cheek poll.

“Should they be allowed to go scot free with all that mud-slinging? You are in the government,” a former bureaucrat asked the Minister.

“Sir, Unfortunately, freedom of expression has become right to abuse and indulge in mud-slinging,” KTR replied.

Endless wait

It has become an endless wait for children and elderly seeking to get a needle-free shot for Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the country would “soon” get a nasal vaccine as well as a DNA jab for Covid.

In February 2020, Zydus Cadila annonced that it was developing the world’s first needle-free plasmid DNA vaccine. But its rollout seems to be hitting roadblocks. The three-dose vaccine completed its Phase-III trials in July with 66.6 per cent efficacy. It received EUA from DCGI in August 2021 for administration to all above 12 years. The company expressed its readiness to hit the market in September-October.

The government placed an order for one crore doses in November at ₹358 per dose. With 2022 just a week away, the country still awaits the first shot of ZyCoV-D. Our Bureaus