A 21st Century take on the RSS

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Between 1947 and 1990, historians and politicians made us forget what Jinnah did to the way Indians thought about themselves — primarily as Hindus and Muslims rather than as Indians. So terrible was his legacy that even when it came to the appointment of a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, it was demanded that one deputy governor must be a Muslim.
The RBI replied that deputy governors did not represent any government or community. The matter was never resolved.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wasn’t formed as a reaction to Jinnah’s communal politics of the post-1935 period. It had been formed in 1924 as a way of making Hindus proud of their heritage.
But it is one of those travesties of electoral politics after 1970, as practised by the Congress party, that today the RSS also frames everything in Hindu terms — Hindu good, Muslim bad. This book successfully traces that evolution of the RSS from mainly a cultural organisation that focused on Hindus alone to a political one that can’t ignore the Muslims.
The author, Dinesh Narayanan, has written a clear, calm and non-judgemental account of RSS today. It is by far the best book I have read so far on the RSS.
The book has nine chapters that cover a wide area. It also has a very detailed bibliography. It is very readable, both for its easy style and the manner in which it has been put together. A paperback edition, if necessary abridged somewhat, should be brought out for about ₹300. More people will read it then.
One valuable aspect of this book is the focus on issues of this century, rather than the last one. In this context, this reviewer found the chapter on Hindu economics particularly informative.
It gives several clues about the peculiar formulation of economic policy under NDA 2.
The RSS didn’t have a very clearly defined economic worldview till 1991 when the Swadeshi Jagran Manch was born. Ironically, just as Jinnah’s politics sharpened the organisation’s political view, Narasimha Rao’s economics sharpened its economics.
Rao opened India up to financial globalisation and trade liberalisation. But the RSS misinterpreted that to mean an end to self-reliance. Again ironically, the man who it chose to frame the issues and the RSS economic view was a former Marxist called MG Bokare.
Bokare began talking of ‘Hindu’ economics. He also thought that the founder of the RSS, VD Savarkar “was a communist in his economic philosophy... whose vision... was the closest approximation of the planned economy of the Soviet Union.”
Narayanan says this economics was “culled from Indian scriptures and texts beginning with the Rig Veda”. At its core lay austerity which had lain at the core of Marxist economics also!
Like it, RSS economics didn’t approve of profit, consumerism, stock exchanges and joint stock companies. Narayanan, however, also writes that Hindu economics was all for competition, ‘decentralisation of economic activities and wage-less family enterprises”. And so on.
Much of the rest of this chapter is taken by the events that followed after the stable Vajpayee government was formed in 1999 after the Kargil war. There was, to put it mildly, constant tension over economic policies between the government and the RSS.
Narayanan says when he became chief minister “Modi took a dim view of the RSS. He had internalised its ideology but seemed to disagree with its methods.”
This, in my opinion, is the most important insight in this book. It explains so much of what has happened since 2014. To quote the author again: “Modi believes that business runs the world and that India needs to strike alliances with big business to become powerful. However, a large section of the RSS sees it as succumbing to Western, especially American, business interests”.
It was left to Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the RSS and well-wisher of Modi, to paper over the fault lines. But as the subsequent events showed — most notably the five-day strike by the BMS in January 2015 and the farmers’ agitation of June 2017 — the differences were many and deep. The SJM even opposed the land reform bill.
Narayanan says that “By the time the government was preparing to celebrate its first anniversary, the knives were out.” A BMS leader called the ministries ‘bonded slaves to the finance ministry.
Overall, all this had the effect of slowing down pro-business reform and it leads me to ask if it was Rahul Gandhi’s suit-boot remark that stopped Modi in his tracks in his first term or whether it was opposition from the RSS that forced him to go slow. Now it is beginning to look as if it was the latter.
The book has just three paragraphs about what has happened after the BJP’s emphatic victory in the 2019 general election when it won 303 seats. But, says Narayanan, “The unmistakable hint from the BJP leadership has been that the RSS is better off keeping away from politics.”
In August 2019 Mr Bhagwat admitted as much when he more-or-less said that the RSS and the BJP would have to agree to disagree on many issues. “They are responsible for the consequences of their actions. We can’t save them. Their blessings and sins are their own”.
The reviewer is a senior journalist and commentator
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
The fund invests at least 70% of net assets in debt and up to 30% in equities
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...