Boosting capital markets

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
In 2020, India’s capital market issuances were approximately $250 billion, raising India’s rank to ninth on McKinsey’s Asian Capital Markets Development Performance Index. Compared to other Asian countries, India’s performance improved steadily in five years, with growth in private equity (PE) investments, corporate bond issuances, domestic mutual funds and equities, and foreign portfolio investments.
But how do India’s capital markets compare with those of developed economies? Most have a financial depth over 2.5 times that of India’s, with sophisticated markets and better fundraising for productive investments. India’s capital markets show relative stability, making it possible to deepen them by taking on more risk without suffering crises of volatility or liquidity. With six broad strategies, India could cross $700 billion in issuances by 2030.
Sustain the long-term growth of mutual funds: India’s mutual fund industry grew five times its size from 2010 to $480 billion in 2020, and could continue growing by widening distribution, particularly to tier 2 and 3 cities, with cost-effective technology-led distribution and partnerships with retail franchises and e-commerce firms. Innovative new products and structures could further diversify investor portfolios — example, funds that invest in high-rated ESG securities and international securities.
Enhance the role of private capital: At its present growth rate, India’s PE market is the poster-child for India’s capital markets. For this to continue over the next decade, a well-defined product strategy is essential, i.e., low volatility fixed income-oriented products for traditional institutional investors, and high risk-return products for ultra-high net worth individuals, such as long-short equity strategy, distressed assets, etc.
Accelerate the rate of disinvestment in public sector companies: Disinvestments could be made more efficient by identifying a strong pipeline for disinvestment, creating an efficient approvals process, engaging early to build consensus with trade unions and relevant ministries, and appointing professionals to manage the process.
Expedite infrastructure financing: India’s $2 trillion National Infrastructure Plan requires excellence in infrastructure financing. Stakeholders could identify bankable projects by sector, size, cost, economic benefit, and ease of implementation, and create a ministry-wise framework to continuously monitor priority projects.
They could improve project development with a task force that monitors and removes bottlenecks from high-priority projects, empower central regulatory agencies’ investor cells to implement best practices in governance and communications, and run a faster dispute resolution process. Finally, they could accelerate project financing through funds from domestic institutions, foreign sovereign wealth funds and pension funds rapidly set up the Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation, and recycle assets by reducing the minimum holding period for concessionaires.
Digitise financial assets: As of December 2020, the estimated market value of gold in India was $1.6 trillion — a major opportunity to tap physical asset classes. Gold monetisation could create up to $100 billion in liquidity for long-tenor and affordable funding. India could also reduce its yearly import bill by $4 billion with gold e-commerce.
Seizing this opportunity requires several measures, including well-defined regulatory architecture and standards to provide clear direction and supervision, while simultaneously promoting market development — example, tax incentives.
Grow sustainable finance: India’s sustainable funding requirements could top $2 trillion by 2030 — calling for new ways to finance and invest in ESG initiatives.
India could reduce ESG funding costs by lowering risk-weight assets, and mandate public funds to enhance exposure to ESG securities.
The writers are, respectively, Senior Partner and Senior Expert, McKinsey & Company, Mumbai and New Delhi
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...