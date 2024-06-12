The Indian electric vehicle (EV) industry is rapidly evolving, driven by government initiatives, changing consumer behaviour, and market dynamics. Consumers are becoming more knowledgeable and are actively engaging with automakers. As the industry grows, so do misconceptions about EVs and their ecosystem.

Myth1: stagnating sales

Contrary to this misnomer, the global EV market continues to experience significant growth, with nearly 14 million new electric cars being sold in 2023, a 35 per cent increase from 2022. In China, the EV market has witnessed a steady rise to 8.1 million units — an increase of 35 per cent.

Similarly, the US has seen a growth rate of over 40 per cent with 1.4 million units sold, while Europe reached almost 3.2 million units, up nearly 20 per cent. In India, EV sales nearly doubled in 2023, with projections suggesting potential growth of 66 per cent in 2024.

All these trends indicate that the EV market is showing consistent growth across the globe, and the Indian market is no different.

Myth 2: EVs city-centric

While it’s commonly assumed that EV sales are limited to major urban centres, the reality is different. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Nagpur, Indore, Ajmer, and Kota are witnessing significant EV sales due to factors such as dedicated parking spaces, home charging facilities, and subsidised electricity. This expansion of the EV market beyond major cities is making electric vehicles accessible to a wider audience across the country.

Myth 3: Charging infra

While concerns about charging infrastructure existed in the past, significant progress has been made to address this issue.

India now has over 10,000 public chargers and more than 4,000 community chargers, with 65 per cent of national highways equipped with fast chargers within 100 km.

Majority of EV owners charge their vehicles at home or work, and public chargers are readily available in major metros, alleviating range anxiety.

Myth 4: Subsidy reliance

Government incentives have played a crucial role in driving EV adoption, but the industry’s dependence on subsidies is diminishing.

Regions like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi witnessed exponential growth in EV sales with subsidies, but even after the subsidies expired, sales continued to rise. As EV technology matures and economies of scale kick in, the need for extensive subsidies is expected to decrease, highlighting the growing viability of EVs in the absence of government incentives.

Myth 5: Commute range

Contrary to popular belief, EVs are increasingly proving their suitability for long-range commutes. EVs are traversing over 90,000 km of national highways, encompassing not only the Golden Quadrilateral but also challenging terrains like the hilly regions of the Himalayas.

Customers too are gaining confidence in their vehicles and the overall ecosystem, with Tata.ev data showing that only 13 per cent of customers used to drive more than 75 km a day in 2020, which has now increased to over 47 per cent in 2024.

This dispels the myth that EVs are exclusively suited for short, intracity travel, demonstrating their capability to handle diverse terrains and long distances with ease.

In conclusion, as EVs become more prevalent on Indian roads, it’s essential to debunk these misconceptions. The growth in sales, expansion into new markets, improved charging infrastructure, decreasing reliance on subsidies, and suitability for long-range travel reflect the maturity and growth of the electric mobility sector.

EVs are not just the future; they are part of the present, driving the transition towards sustainable transportation for all.

The writer is Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd