Central banks may taper stimulus soon

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Stock markets that have managed to convince themselves that central bank liquidity will continue for a long time will soon have to wake up to taper. For most central banks have begun preparing the ground for an exit. While some central banks such as the Bank of Canada have begun reducing the quantum of bond purchases, others are seriously considering increase in policy rates.
The central bank that everyone closely monitors due to its overarching impact on global liquidity — the Federal Reserve — is however treading extremely cautiously. The Fed Chairman has been stoic and the latest policy meeting statement went all out to assure markets that accommodative policy will be maintained for as long as it takes.
But rumblings were noticed in the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting. A number of participants are reported to have suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress towards the committee’s goals, “it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases”. Regulators in other countries are also dropping hints on similar lines.
But it is clear that central banks want the exit from the monetary easing cycle to be smooth, without destabilising financial markets. For the “wealth effect” created by inflated stock prices has a large part to play in driving consumption to fuel economic recovery, once the pandemic curve is flattened.
That said, everyone agrees that expansionary policies cannot be continued for long. Besides taking the government debt to unprecedented levels, continued money-printing is beginning to impact inflation and is creating bubbles in many segments of the market.
Sooner rather than later, central banks will have to begin tapering and stock prices will have to adjust to the new demand-supply equilibrium.
The scale of stimulus unleashed by central banks last March was like a giant wave that lifted financial markets and helped economies recover faster than earlier anticipated. The stimulus was a combination of massive interest rate cuts and trillions of dollars of money printed to infuse into the economies. The money printing has however resulted in a sharp expansion in the balance sheets of central banks.
The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet expanded 76 per cent in 2020, increasing from $4.1 trillion to $7.3 trillion. The quantum of Coved-stimulus in the US is more than twice the amount infused during the last quarter of 2008, in response to the Global Financial Crisis. Other central banks including the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of Canada have also seen their balance sheets expanding sharply after February 2020.
This expansion has resulted in the debt-GDP ratio of these countries rising to alarming levels in 2020. According to the IMF’s fiscal monitor, the US’ general government debt as a per cent of GDP increased from 108 per cent in 2019 to 127 per cent in 2020 and is set to hit 132.8 per cent in 2021. Debt to GDP of UK similarly increased from 85 per cent in 2019 to 103 per cent in 2020 and Canada witnessed a sharper increase from 86 per cent to 118 per cent.
While the debt-GDP ratio of emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil did not exceed 100 per cent in 2020, it has nevertheless registered a sharp expansion due to the extra borrowing to fund pandemic-related expenses.
Fiscal balance of all countries has jumped due to the expenditure incurred during the pandemic and falling revenue. The IMF estimates that average overall deficits as a share of GDP in 2020 reached 11.7 per cent for advanced economies, 9.8 per cent for emerging market economies, and 5.5 per cent for low-income developing countries.
But as economies recover with the progress of vaccination and as government revenues pick-up, fiscal deficit is expected to reduce in 2021, leading to lower need for supporting the economy through additional borrowing.
The other reason why Covid-stimulus may be unwound soon is the impact it has on inflation. As consumption demand began recovering due to containment of the virus in many countries and as governments began spending more on infrastructure and construction to revive their economies, prices of commodities including metals, agri commodities and energy have been shooting higher. Supply constraints due to lower output last year are also contributing to the price increase.
Consumer inflation has become worrisome for many countries including the US, where it hit 4.2 per cent in April. While the Fed has been brushing this aside as a transitory phenomenon, there are many who think that the Fed could be falling behind the curve. Inflation has crossed 5 per cent in many economies including Brazil and Russia.
Inflation is being fuelled by the extra cash in circulation due to stimulus funds as well as the ultra-low interest rates in advanced economies. Pressure is therefore beginning to mount on Fed and other central banks to consider increasing rates.
The bigger problem before central bank is the asset price inflation fuelled by low interest rates in the US, Europe and Japan. With over 70 per cent of global funds and investors originating from these regions, lower interest rates here is fuelling carry trade (wherein loans are taken in currencies with lower rates to invest across global asset classes).
Federal Reserve Dallas President Robert Kaplan was quite vocal in a recent interview about asset price inflation, especially in prices of single family homes in the US, which according to him, was caused by continued liquidity infusion by the Fed. He was of the opinion that asset purchases that were initiated during the crisis need to be moderated and the Fed should take its foot off the accelerator gradually.
The RBI Annual report for 2019-20 had an interesting section titled, ‘Is the bubble in stock markets rational?’ The central bank argues that the 100.7 per cent increase in the stock market since the March 2020 lows in the context of 8 per cent contraction in the GDP in 2020-21 poses the risk of a bubble.
The RBI also acknowledges that liquidity injected to support economic recovery can lead to unintended consequences in the form of inflationary asset prices and states that “liquidity support cannot be expected to be unrestrained and indefinite and may require calibrated unwinding once the pandemic waves are flattened and real economy is firmly on recovery path.”
Given the multiple reasons why central banks cannot continue the stimulus forever, it appears to be a matter of time before tapering begins in most economies. Investors of stock markets therefore need to get ready for life without the liquidity support. While some correction in stock prices could be on the cards, if tapering begins, it will be healthy, helping remove some of the speculative froth.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...