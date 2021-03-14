A check on OTT platforms

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The government recently notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 in order to make the conduct of service platforms more ethical. And, also, to ensure that they strictly comply with the principles laid down by the Constitution as well as other Indian laws.
The Rules also provide for self-classification of content by the OTT platforms into five age-based categories. Strict compliance with displaying the classification has also been provided for. While the government has some clear agenda of keeping these platforms under check, some argue that the government is trying to control everything. There is also the argument that social media is a threat to the political system because platforms such as Twitter is a communication tool that functions without an interface. And that is why, through the Intermediary Guidelines, the government wants to emphasise the importance of self-regulation by the intermediaries.
For instance, the Rules require social media intermediaries to appoint three officers — Chief Compliance Officer, Grievance Officer and a 24x7 Nodal Contact Person — so that the law of the land can prevail and quick action can be taken; unlike earlier, when a company headquartered in the US said it would take a decision at its own convenience.
The Rules now make it mandatory for these companies to register a grievance within 48 hours of receipt and take a decision and dispose of such grievance within 15 days by the appointed Grievance Redress Officer, who should also mandatorily be a resident in India.
Under the Rules, a demand for the first originator of the messages can be made, and the intermediary would have to only identify the first originator — the actual contents of the messages — but any other information about such individual or information about any other users need not have to be furnished. But this may not be easy as technology keeps evolving. The government has to make sure such rules or amendments come into force as quickly as possible.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
It’s the birth anniversary of Colombian footballer Andrés Escobar who was shot dead at the behest of a ...
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...