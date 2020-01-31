Identity crises

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Recent instances of authorities aggressively prompting citizens to link their electoral cards with the unique identification number are a matter of concern. The Supreme Court has said that linking Aadhaar to other ids and bank accounts could amount to privacy being compromised. Yet, after a lull, scores of banks have also started asking their consumers to link their accounts with the Aadhaar number, calling it ‘mandatory’ under law. Given that the country is going through a difficult and uncertain phase where matters such as identity, citizenship and voting rights have become fodder for intense public debate — especially after the passage of the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which has polarised the society along socio-political and religious lines, mainly over how ‘citizenship’ should be defined and determined and maintained — the latest push to ‘link’ Aadhaar would appear to have links with the CAA, the now controversial National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens, according to many rights activists.
The Aadhaar story is an long one, and its use and alleged abuse had triggered controversy in the recent past. Debates raging around the UID have not settled yet. Critics say the linking of Aadhaar to welfare programmes and other essential and important services and programmes allows for state overreach and micromanagement of the citizenry, which will end up giving the government Orwellian powers that could undermine the basic tenets of democracy. If you juxtapose this scenario with the current CAA controversy, an uneasy picture emerges. This is totally uncalled for. The government should wait to clear the air on the CAA before pushing to link Aadhaar with voter ids, if at all necessary.
Banks and other agencies, which have now resumed sending messages to customers asking them to link the UID with their accounts, must know that their actions involve an apparent breach of SC guidelines, and must desist from confusing customers. People are wary of juggling with multiple identity cards and documents which, unfortunately, have not introduced any visible enhancements to the services they have been receiving for years. On the contrary, such identity approval missions and their allied ‘benefits’ have made life a lot more difficult in recent times.
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
TVS, Bajaj plug into the new narrative
The first truly affordable EV may be the game changer for Tata and the benchmark that competitors will need to ...
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...