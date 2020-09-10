Leeds United is back, and how

Merc’s flagship saloon is reborn with more ‘chips’ on its shoulder
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
When Leeds United takes on champions Liverpool on Saturday’s lung opener of the 2020-21 English Premier League season, it’ll surely bring back a lot of fond memories for both its fans and the neutrals. Leeds is retuning to English football’s top flight after 16 years.
It crashed out of the Premier League in 2004 after reaching the Champion’s League semis barely three years before that. The fall was so precipitous and it went down to the third tier of English football in 2007. But the club has found some stability after Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani bought the club in 2017. The game-changer, however, was the appointment of the maverick coach Marcelo Bielsa, whose tactical nous and hard training drills ensured promotion this year.
Leeds United is one of the major English clubs with a huge legacy and a dedicated fan following. Its most successful spell came in the late 1960s and early ‘70s when it won two league titles and reached the finals of the European Cup in 1975 under the legendary coach Don Revie and captain Billy Bremner. It was also the first club to win the title when the English Premier League was started in the 1991-92 season. The club was riding high in the late 1990s and early noughties, when it reached the Champion’s League semi-finals in 2001 with a talented bunch of players that included Harry Kewell, Jonathan Woodgate, Rio Ferdinand, Alan Smith and Lee Bowyer. But its profligate ways in the transfer market led to huge debt and bankruptcy and then came the dreaded relegation in 2004.
Caution on spending will be the byword for the club in its first season. Owner Radrizzani said in a recent interview that the club wants to just stay in the top flight for the next two seasons and then try and break in to the top half. Come Saturday, Bielsa will match his wits with Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho. For football fans it can’t get more ‘mouth watering’ than this.
B Baskar Senior Deputy Editor
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...