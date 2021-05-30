No tripping on TRIPS

Aviation: past gloomy, future tense
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
When India and South Africa proposed a temporary waiver of intellectual property (TRIPS) obligations for Covid-19 related medical products at the WTO last October, the idea may have seemed utopian to many. In a world where powerful developed countries are influenced by pharmaceutical giants trying to perpetuate patent protection on their products, a waiver on intellectual property, despite being short term, would seem impossible.
But seven months down the line, in a world rocked by death and despair, belief in an alternative system that is not guided by profitability alone but the needs of the people seems to be growing. The waiver proposal has more than 60 co-sponsors now and over 100 members have expressed their support for it. It was indeed a “wow” moment for the initiative when US Trade Representative Katherine Tai expressed her country’s willingness to engage in negotiations on a IP waiver for vaccines this month, although she was quiet about waiver for crucial medicines and medical products. Not willing to let the US get away with the bouquets, the EU, too, said it was ready to talk on vaccines but didn’t give any guarantees. New Zealand, France and Spain followed Tai’s lead and said they too were ready to negotiate on vaccines at the WTO.
India and South Africa rightly insisted in their revised proposal that the waiver must apply to all medicines and medical products and not just vaccines to effectively tackle the pandemic. But in their eagerness to pursue what is right, the proponents must not throw away what is on offer. With precious lives getting lost every day due to the pandemic, the judicious thing would be to grab what is on the table without losing time while keeping negotiations open for relaxations on more medical products. India and South Africa must start negotiations on a TRIPS waiver immediately as any further delay may defeat the whole purpose of ensuring timely help to poor countries struggling to cope with the pandemic. It is only by winning the small fights that one may expect to win the battle.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
Demand for proactive customer services
Plan for a potential partnership floated at a recent maritime strategy session
Need for clarity on user charges, regulator, and contract mechanisms
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...