Not so horribilis, after all

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
As 2020 enters the very last week, a sigh of relief seems audible to see the end of what has been a truly Annus Horribilis. The year started off much the usual but, as PG Wodehouse might put it, fate was just waiting with a cosh, in the form of the Covid-19. Nobody expected an invisible virus starting off innocuously in a Chinese city to wreak the havoc it did worldwide. As it swiftly spread across the globe, even the most advanced nations were left gasping; some are still not breathing easy. With nearly 80 million positive cases worldwide, 1.6 million deaths, some 600 million jobs lost, cities and towns locked down, most economies have contracted.
Not that we have not seen bad years. Just for India, 1947, with the Partition pangs; 1975, the year of Emergency; or 1991, when we came very close to sovereign default, readily spring to mind. But the scale and rapidity of the spread of Covid that caught the health system almost everywhere unprepared made the problem bewildering.
As much as humans have the knack to land in trouble, they also have the ability to recover and move on. The pharma industry racing to develop a vaccine in a matter of months and that several candidates are in late-stage trials is in itself a tribute to the ingenuity of man. We have recovered from the many setbacks, and we will from the Covid, too.
Indeed, India seems to have not done too badly in tackling Covid, especially considering its population. With over 10 million cases, fatalities have been limited to around 1.5 lakhs thanks to the firm lockdown that gave the health-care system the crucial time to prepare itself. And, with Unlock, the animal spirits are coming back into the economy and we may actually have done much better than most developed economies.
Along the way, we have unlearnt many things and learnt new ways to work and do business. The digital revolution is here to stay. Tier 2/3 towns villages are transacting blithely online. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar… have become entertainment destinations in villages, too. ‘Work from Anywhere’ has changed the idea of employee engagement. In many more such ways, 2020 has redeemed itself. And, hopefully, 2021 will do one better
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
A growing interest in gardening, the creeping in of a casual culture and a rise in home renovations — these ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...