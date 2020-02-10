Urban interests

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Have India’s cities always received a raw deal? We’re a predominantly rural nation and 830 million Indians — nearly 70 per cent of the population — live outside the towns and cities, the 2011 Census shows. Against that number are 370 million urban-dwellers. These figures make it obvious why national politics have always been skewed towards helping farmers and landless labourers. The interests of urbanites in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru must always come second. But the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — whether it wins or loses Delhi — could stake its claim as the first strongly urban-focussed party that looks to address the needs of India’s urban masses. Therefore, emulating rural-focussed parties, it has offered free power and water for small consumers which have, by all accounts, gone down very well with voters. In addition, it has correctly identified that Delhi residents need better medical facilities and inexpensive government schools. Accordingly, almost 26 per cent of Delhi’s 2019-20 Budget went into building new schools and universities and improving existing ones. Add to this, heavy spending on surveillance cameras to ensure women’s safety.
It could be argued the AAP can’t claim the accolade of being the first urban-base party. After all, the Shiv Sena began by being the Mumbaikers’ voice and representing the interests of the horribly overcrowded city. But as it spread into rural Maharashtra, the Sena had to change its Mumbai-focussed policies and represent people around the State. Perhaps it was easier for the party to cross the urban-rural divide because Maharashtra is one of the country’s most urbanised States, where 45 per cent of people live in the towns and cities. By contrast, Uttar Pradesh has 200 million people, of whom 77 per cent are rural and only 22 per cent urban.
If the AAP’s a Delhi-centric urban party, can it spread its wings beyond the city? It failed to gain traction in Bengaluru, where it had high hopes of scoring with the city’s educated youngsters. In Punjab, too, where it had to make a pitch to a more rural audience, it enjoyed only limited success. If it wins this election, the big question will be whether it can spread its appeal beyond the urban electorate into the hinterland.
The writer is Editorial Consultant with BusinessLine
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...