Whose lungs are these anyway!

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
It would be amusing, if it were not so disconcerting, to see the arguments being made to protect the right to light firecrackers. The louder and brighter the firecracker, the bigger the point scored against — well, there’s the twist, scored against whom? Clear the air of political and religious overhangs and the answer reveals itself. It is a point that we score against ourselves. Because, just as James Shirley wrote of death in a poem, “Death lays his icy hand on kings”, so too with air pollution. It does not spare anyone, privileged or otherwise. The global call to act against air pollution, indoor and outdoor, is because “Microscopic pollutants in the air can slip past our body’s defences, penetrating deep into our respiratory and circulatory system, damaging our lungs, heart and brain,” explains the World Health Organization. Specialists treating respiratory and lung-related illnesses observe how respiratory complications are the single-most common complaint on an average day at the doctors’.
It is into this already precarious environment that we introduce firecrackers, exacerbating an already bad situation. The counter argument often is of personal right, and why clamp down now? This echoes a feeble argument from many years ago, when the government had made wearing helmets mandatory. A reputed neurologist then defended helmets by pointing to the overall healthcare cost saved by this preventive headgear.
Air pollution, too, is not just about that other family with a child having asthma or elderly parents with respiratory problems. It affects even those who don’t have the civic sense to care about the air and sound pollution caused by their firecrackers, besides the fear and injury caused among animals and birds. Every year, seven million people die of air pollution. One-third of the deaths from stroke, lung cancer and heart disease are because of air pollution. The fight for clean air is not an us-versus-them battle. Take a deep breath and think, whose lungs are getting affected.
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Details of iPhone 12 - the rumoured successor of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - are emerging
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism