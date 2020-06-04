Digital currencies may do little beyond piquing curiosity

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
China, which has been chafing at the denial of a numero uno status to its economy and currency, will soon be the first country to issue sovereign digital currency (SDC) after the successful pilot run of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) in select states. The e-krona of Sweden has also been tested in a pilot run in collaboration with Accenture, but in a smaller capacity.
What exactly is a ‘digital currency’, and how does it differ from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Facebook’s proposed Libra? Digital currency, unlike crypto, is legal tender and has the same value as its notes and coins. Its lynchpin would be the central bank of the country. The bottomline is, commercial banks of the country that have embraced an SDC would be marginalised to the extent that people of the nation have a direct interface with the nation’s central bank through blockchain technology. The implications of this tectonic shift are awesome. In fact, the possibility of throwing commercial banks out of business is what makes countries like Japan possible SDC skeptics.
But for common folks and businesses, this is a godsend, inasmuch as dealing with the central bank of the nation rpovides better credibility — a commercial bank contains risks, your deposits can vaporise if they are not insured. In other words, the central bank would honour its debt to you, come what may. But at the same time, the central bank would know who owns how much of the digital currency. So no transaction through the currency would be faceless. In fact, money laundering would become that much more difficult. Therefore, resistance to the SDC can come from crooks too.
Central banks of the world have been viewing Bitcoin and Libra with trepidation. Libra threatens the international payments and currency order with its formidable reach. However, it would be a cryptocurrency in the technical sense. The generation of Bitcoin is fairly well-known — it does take a mathematical mind to mine one. In India, Bitcoin came back in business after the Supreme Court overruled the RBI ban. But the SC took pains to explain that its legality did not confer legal tender.
If you cannot beat them, join them goes the cliché. Central banks of the world have been for sometime toying with the idea of digital currencies as a cross between fiat currency and cryptocurrency. And there is a difference between digital currency and digitised currency. The latter is embedded in credit and debit cards, e-wallets and net banking accounts. But digital currencies are going to be new-fangled central bank-issued currencies that have no physical characteristics. An analogy is in order. There are newspapers without a print edition and there are newspapers with both print and net edition. A digital currency is like a newspaper without a print edition, whereas a digitised currency is like a newspaper that has both versions.
By trying to wean away people from physical cash into a digital currency sponsored by the central bank, the government would be addressing the concerns of depositors of banks such as PMC Bank and YES Bank. It would also be weaning them away from ‘unsupervised’ cryptocurrencies. But the SDC is still an idea whose time has not come, at least as far as India is concerned — despite the fact that should it be launched, it would have the solid backing of the RBI. Maybe its time has come in Sweden, where people have already learned to live without cheques and demand drafts; but here the concept borders on intrigue. It might, however, stoke the curiosity of netizens and nerds at best, and even hold interest for corporates and HNW individuals.
The writer is a Chennai-based chartered accountant
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...