Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) recently published a report named ‘India Strategy’. The report reviews the performance of the Nifty 50 universe and stocks under coverage amid elevated interest rates and moderating inflation. During the quarter gone by, bottomline growth has outperformed topline growth. While this is attributable to lower material costs, the margin tailwinds have ebbed from a high base, thereby highlighting the need for a resurgence in revenue growth to boost earnings, going forward. Deleveraging is another key trend that can be inferred.

