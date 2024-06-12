Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) recently published a report named ‘India Strategy’. The report reviews the performance of the Nifty 50 universe and stocks under coverage amid elevated interest rates and moderating inflation. During the quarter gone by, bottomline growth has outperformed topline growth. While this is attributable to lower material costs, the margin tailwinds have ebbed from a high base, thereby highlighting the need for a resurgence in revenue growth to boost earnings, going forward. Deleveraging is another key trend that can be inferred.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.