Internet companies in a flux

The mood is sombre in the Indian internet space. Though Indian internet companies have shown promise, the market correction has brought down stock prices of listed firms. Even after India internet stocks experienced 40 per cent m-cap decline from peak, many of them still trade at significant valuation premium to global peers. The funding activity in the start-up ecosystem has not been immune to the externalities. Here is a reality check
Published on
July 26, 2022
