NRIs prefer Indian investments

Keerthi Sanagasetti | Updated on November 30, 2021

HSBC's recent survey of 4152 Indians who live abroad, reveals a strong intention of NRIs increasing their investments in India. 80% of the respondents are making some sort of investments in India. However reverse repatriation of funds is also likely, given that  71 per cent of respondents intend to retire in their country of residence

 

 

Published on November 30, 2021

