New IT dynamics

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
The sharp rise in wage costs for Indian IT companies due to an increase in overseas hiring, augurs well for the sector which has been trying to find a way around tightening H-1B visa rules. Though the rise in staff costs may look to be a cause of concern in the short term, it could be a blessing in disguise in the long run. Staff costs for large Indian IT services companies have gone up by 15-20 per cent in FY 19 as they hired engineers in countries wherever their clients are located. This is being done, especially in the US where tougher immigration laws and tightening visa rules have become a predictable feature of Donald Trump’s Presidency. Over the last four years, there have been several tweaking of H-1B visa rules making it harder for Indian techies to land their dream job. This emanates from a belief held by the Trump administration that companies are bringing in cheap labour to replace American workers through the H-1B route.
The US issued 10 per cent fewer H-1B visas between October 2017 and September 2018. To fill the gap, IT companies have started hiring locally. Competition from global IT giants such as Accenture, and a workforce dominated by legacy engineers trained in old technology platforms is holding back Indian IT services firms from making big inroads into winning new-age technology projects. In the traditional IT services space, India’s cost competitiveness, which is approximately 3-4 times cheaper than the US, had been the mainstay in the global sourcing market. For far too long, some IT services companies have relied on shipping low-cost skilled labour to countries such as the US to drive higher margins.
Thankfully, tougher visa rules are forcing many large Indian IT services firms to change their business model and ramp up onshore hiring. To cope up with related higher costs, the IT companies are now beginning to move up the value chain in search of higher margins. The earlier business model had led to a situation where Indian IT firms had become the global experts in executing low-value projects. Now they are switching over to new transformational platforms like robotics, artificial intelligence and automation. Indian engineers are also gaining from this shift as companies are investing in reskilling existing workforce to match the requirements of the new technology platforms, helping them to find more meaningful projects in Mumbai instead of implementing an enterprise resource planning software for a client in Chicago. Transformational business is seeing double digit percentage revenue growth. This switch is great news for the Indian IT industry. Globally, these new technologies are enabling tectonic shifts in systems and processes that require very different capabilities compared to implementing an enterprise resource planning software. Hiring locally also makes the Indian IT companies more nimble in responding to these opportunities. IT services companies should force a faster transformation in their delivery models to compensate for the increasing wage costs.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor