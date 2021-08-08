All about control

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved a major conceptual shift in securities market and governance laws such that the onus for regulatory compliance henceforth falls on ‘controlling shareholders’ and ‘persons in control’, rather than on the promoter and promoter group. Given that it is shareholders who exercise de facto control over a company this shift is certainly logical. Key laws that ensure minority shareholder protection in India, from LODR/ICDR regulations to the Takeover Code and Prohibition of Insider Trading rules, are based on definitions of ‘promoter group’ and ‘persons acting in concert’. While redrafting these laws, SEBI must keep in mind the peculiarities of the Indian market, where business families or top managers tend to exercise disproportionate influence over corporate actions even with a minority shareholding.
SEBI has offered a two-fold rationale for this change. With large listed companies acquiring a diversified shareholder base with more institutional investors, SEBI believes that promoters’ influence has waned while institutions are now calling the shots. But there are caveats to this view. Recent boardroom battles have shown that promoters hailing from marquee business families or a firm’s founders continue to wield considerable influence over corporate decisions long after they have diluted their equity. While index or blue-chip companies may have a wide dispersion of public ownership, promoters still rule the roost across most mid- and small-cap firms at India Inc with their average holding in NSE-listed companies still at 44-45 per cent. Domestic institutions such as insurance companies and mutual funds seldom call promoters or managements to account for governance infractions. Therefore, while redrafting its laws, SEBI will need to ensure that the definition of ‘persons in control’ is watertight and take institutional investors to task on exercising their rights.
IPO-bound companies have been cut some slack too. For IPOs that are primarily offers for sale and don’t entail capex, the lock-in period for the minimum promoter stake of 20 per cent has been trimmed from three years to 18 months. Promoter holdings beyond this and shares of private equity investors will now be subject only to a six-month lock-in after the IPO. As most IPOs nowadays are from established businesses where promoters and private equity investors have been onboard for a while, SEBI reckons there’s no need for them to demonstrate further skin in the game. While this will cheer the start-up and PE community, it enhances risks for public investors in IPOs. Allowing all major shareholders to bail out of a company shortly after its listing may make for less business continuity and management stability. This could put at risk the high growth trajectory that is used to justify the astronomical valuations for the current crop of IPOs.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...