Building on inclusion

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The NDA government and Reserve Bank of India have thrown their collective resolve behind efforts to make India’s financial system more inclusive in recent years. After plugging away at ineffective alternatives, the government hit upon the winning idea of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in 2014 which resulted in the opening of 43 crore new bank accounts in seven years, winning India accolades from World Bank. This makes it somewhat surprising that RBI’s newly launched Finance Inclusion Index should assign India a maiden score of just 53.9 out of 100, after assessing 97 indicators on access, usage and quality of financial services. While RBI hasn’t provided any details on how it arrived at this score, data from its annual reports offer some insight into why the task of financial inclusion has been well-begun, but perhaps remains half-done.
There’s little doubt that Bharat’s access to financial services has grown by leaps and bounds. Between March 2016 and December 2020, banking outlets in villages vaulted from 5.86 lakh to 12.95 lakh, with rising ranks of banking correspondents (BCs) making up for stagnating physical bank branches. BCs also appear to have been the driving force behind basic bank accounts growing from 46.9 crore to 64.9 crore (which includes Jan Dhan accounts) in the same period. Contrary to misgivings, these accounts have not remained dormant, with their deposits more than trebling from ₹63,800 crore to ₹2.03 lakh crore in five years. These accounts have helped reach benefits from a variety of government schemes from LPG subsidies to Covid relief, directly to women of the household. Helped by BCs, basic account holders have also taken to tech-enabled transactions in a big way, their value soaring from ₹1.68 lakh crore to ₹8.28 lakh crore in five years. These achievements make a case for policymakers to smooth out irritants such as TDS and GST that impede ease of transacting for BCs.
Three other concerns also need addressing. One, frequent usage of digital services doesn’t translate into intimate knowledge of how their back-end systems work. Their quick adoption has therefore left a vast majority of new users vulnerable to financial cyber-crime, requiring policymakers to explore new mediums and local languages to educate them on safe use. Two, banks continue to drag their feet on offering credit to holders of basic bank accounts despite the growing balances. By end-2020, only 59 lakh of the 65 crore basic account holders had used the overdraft facility and had drawn a mere ₹500 crore. As lack of credit history acts as the biggest barrier to excluded folks accessing mainstream financial products, banks need to be pushed to offer credit in small doses, so that they can build up a credit record. Finally, it has been public sector banks who have done much of the heavy lifting on financial inclusion so far. It is about time private sector players tailored investment, loan and insurance products for the bottom of the pyramid, instead of scrambling to woo the over-banked creamy layer.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...