Positive quarter

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
As the economy revives post-Covid, there may be question marks over some segments, but the highly visible members of India Inc are certainly on a rebound. This newspaper’s analysis of latest quarterly numbers from over 920 listed non-finance companies shows their aggregate revenues expanding by 36 per cent in the July-September FY22 quarter compared to last year. This growth can’t be wholly attributed to a favourable base effect either, with sequential revenues demonstrating a good 14 per cent increase. Rising vaccination coverage and lifting of mobility restrictions appear to have powered pent-up demand, with digitisation aiding the informal to formal sector shift, allowing India Inc to cash in. Rising raw material prices have taken some shine out of profits with operating profits growing just 16 per cent. Interest cost savings and lower tax incidence managed to convert this into 24 per cent net profit growth.
A deeper dive into the numbers however reveals a tale of two halves. One, commodity companies benefiting from the global price spiral have been big contributors to the aggregate profit performance, but the same inflationary trends hurt user firms. Excluding commodity firms from the above sample, sales growth, operating profit and net profit growth dip to 24 per cent, 4.8 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively. For most users of raw materials, returning demand hasn’t translated into pricing power. Market leaders such as HUL and Asian Paints complaining of raw material inflation reveals that the pricing power that most Indian consumer firms took for granted before the pandemic, is no longer a given. While makers of consumer staples faced impaired pricing power, industrial goods makers from cement and auto ancillaries took it on the chin, with significant margin contraction. Thus, while festival demand may keep revenues buoyant in Q3, it is margins that may need watching. Two, while manufacturers presented a divided picture, services put up uniformly strong shows with domestic firms such as telecom as well as export-driven ones like IT doing well. The strong pickup in IT hiring augurs well for demand for consumer goods and retail loans in coming quarters. Three, banks and NBFCs fared better than expected, with asset quality issues showing up only in the case of select players. Private banks and NBFCs reported strong loan growth suggesting a revival in retail risk appetite and managed a sequential moderation in bad loans. But with retail and MSME loans providing much of this boost, concerns remain on whether asset quality issues now lurk in retail loans.
Overall, with the good show on both revenue and profit fronts, India Inc’s Q2 results provide no immediate cause for a correction in the liquidity-fuelled stock market rally. But with the Nifty50 trading at nearly 25 times FY22 earnings, India Inc needs to deliver not just a quarter of good earnings but many more, in order to meet investors’ blue-sky expectations.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...