Insurance-driven healthcare hasn’t worked for Covid-19

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
The treatment of Covid-19 was brought under ‘Ayushman Bharat’ (or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) exactly two months back, and yet complaints of patients being overcharged by private hospitals continue unabated. Taking a serious view of the issue, the Supreme Court last week asked the Centre to identify hospitals where Covid-19 patients can be treated free or at minimal cost. The PMJAY scheme, launched in September 2018, is meant to provide a cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year to 500 million people. It appears that a quarter of this coverage has been accomplished so far. Given this level of coverage, the Centre must issue clear directives to ensure that private hospitals keep their doors open to Covid patients. So far, the absence of clear guidelines has led to a state of confusion, putting a disproportionate burden on the government healthcare system.
It is not clear what percentage of India’s ₹2.4 lakh crore private health sector, that is estimated to account for three out of every four hospital beds in India and eight out of ten ventilator hospitals, has stepped up its operations. Experts argue that only 10 per cent of the Covid-19 patients have been treated by private hospitals. Meanwhile, Centre and State government orders on roping in private hospitals have been tardy, if not pointless. On May 29, the Delhi Government requisitioned the services of five hotels to be attached with five private hospitals. The order caps rates at ₹5,000 per day as room rent in addition to hospital/investigation services as also ₹2,000 for oxygen support per bed per day. Who picks up the tab here is not clear; for even the well-off, this is a tall order.
Meanwhile, patients suffering from diseases other than Covid-19 have been abandoned, being unable to access hospitals. Data from the National Health Authority (NHA) that manages the PMJAY indicates that the number of treatments for as many as 825 types of unique non-Covid procedures by both private and government facilities dropped over 20 per cent between February and April. The number of procedures performed in these packages came down to 1,51,672 in this two-month period from 1,93,679. Cancer-related procedures dropped around 57 per cent between February and April, cardiology by 76 per cent and procedures in obstetrics and gynaecology were down nearly 26 per cent. Notably, ischemic heart diseases kill as many as 4,000 people in a day in India, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) take 2,600 lives daily, cancer kills about 2,200 Indians — and nearly 2,000 die of diarrhoea and 1,200 from tuberculosis every day in India. Clearly, there are limitations to an insurance-driven approach; this has come to the fore even in the US. There can be no alternative to State-funded healthcare, for which the funds must be set aside.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...