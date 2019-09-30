Labour pains: Draft social security code has little to offer

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
The third draft on the Code on Social Security, 2019 falls short of its stated aim to “amalgamate, simplify and rationalise” the relevant provisions of eight existing central labour laws. It merely clubs together existing schemes in the organised sector, while skirting ambiguities over the basic criteria for availing social security benefits — such as the minimum number of employees in an organisation and length of service. Besides, there are some basic structural and conceptual flaws. First, there is no uniform definition of “social security”, nor is there a central fund. The corpus is proposed to be split into numerous small funds creating a multiplicity of authorities and confusion. Second, it is not clear how the proposed dismantling of the existing and functional structures, such as the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) with its corpus of ₹10 lakh crore — which will be handed over to a government-appointed central board — is a better alternative. Third, crucial categories such as “workers”; “wages”; “principal-agent” in a contractual situation; and “organised-unorganised” sectors have not been clearly defined. This will continue to impede the extension of key social security benefits such as PF, gratuity, maternity benefits, and healthcare to all sections of workers. Finally, there is no commitment on the government’s part to contribute to the listed social security measures, even as the Code is clear about employee and employer contributions.
It is heartening to welcome aboard large sections of the workforce — “gig workers” such as those working in taxi aggregate companies like Uber and Ola. But how exactly the government proposes to facilitate their access to PF or medical care is not clear. What’s more, in these cases, the nature of the relationship between the company and the working staff, and hence the obligations, is not defined. If employers in the unorganised sectors are expected to foot the bill for EPFO contributions, that will substantially hike the cost of doing business.
Existing benefits for unorganised workers have failed to materialise for similar reasons. For instance, construction workers have not been able to avail of the Building and Construction Workers’ Cess Fund effectively, owing to the Fund’s failure to register them. While the Fund has been in existence for over 22 years, less than three crore workers have been registered with all the State welfare boards put together. Official estimates alone put the figure of total construction workers at over five crore; unions estimate these numbers at about 10 crore. It is a similar situation for almost all other welfare schemes run for the unorganised workers by the Central or State governments. The draft Code merely cuts and pastes the relevant sections of the existing statute without specifying how these issues are to be addressed. The government should address long-pending structural issues and deliver on its promise to actually simplify the existing labour laws.
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...