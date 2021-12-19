Streamlining distribution

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Draft Electricity Bill (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to delicence the power distribution business to promote competition, is fine in principle. Competition can enhance accountability and quality of supply to the consumer. But it needs to be done alongside an overhaul of the discoms’ business model, taking into account the emergence of open access. The point is to reform discom finances and align them to the emerging market realities so that all stakeholders benefit. The commercial consumer is already exercising a choice thanks to open access, which is estimated to account for about 12 per cent of power traded, a figure that is rising with the growth of power exchanges. But the point is that the domestic user also deserves affordable, quality power.
As Power Secretary Alok Kumar noted in a recent interview to this newspaper, the States are responsible for the mess in which discoms find themselves in, with their accumulated losses at about ₹4.5-lakh crore. They have put off tariff revisions and announced free power, never mind that farmers do not benefit when discoms are deprived of the resources to supply quality power. Two other factors have played havoc with discoms’ viability: the cost of power purchase, which accounts for over 70 per cent of discoms’ total cost, and the loss of big ticket commercial consumers with the advent of open access and cheap renewable power. The first has come into being essentially as a result of skewed PPAs for thermal projects that came up between 2007-17, as pointed out by Prayas Energy Group and other analysts, which overestimated capacity utilisation and underplayed fuel costs. The flight of large consumers has upset the cost-subsidisation model. Discoms should look at the possibility of exiting bleeding PPAs by paying liquidation charges. Open access consumers should be asked to lock in their exit options for at least a year, so that discoms and suppliers can plan ahead. Discoms need to get into the business of managing the wires. Grid integrity assumes great importance in the context of renewables. Rural subsidy costs will come down as utility solar plants come up at the sub-station level. State discoms can be the key supplier for domestic consumers, and for industrial and agriculture users who will require it as a back-up. In the absence of storage technologies, baseload thermal will be the mainstay.
While undertaking discom reforms, it is important to realise that transmission and USO issues in liberalising discoms’ operations can be managed. Going by the experience of Mumbai, which has two or more suppliers in the same supply areas, it is possible to roll out this model, with the consumer buying power from one company and sourcing it through the wires of another, paying the latter a cross-subsidy and wheeling charge. But unleashing the Mumbai model across the country will not be easy. Infra and maintenance costs need to be evenly shared. Yet, the future holds promise.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...