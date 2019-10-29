Supreme Court ruling on AGR may prove a death blow for telcos

Busting myths about the risks aircraft face while in the air
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
The Supreme Court’s ruling on Adjusted Gross Revenue has plunged the telecom sector into a severe financial crisis. Incumbent operators, already reeling under a debt of nearly ₹4 lakh crore, will now be asked to pay ₹1.3 lakh crore of dues to the Exchequer. The apex court has relied heavily on the migration agreement offered to the telecom operators in 1999, wherein the Centre converted the upfront money committed by the mobile players to a licence fee in the form of an annual revenue share. The revenue share was to be calculated on the AGR. According to the operators, the Department of Telecom changed the definition of AGR in 2002-03 to include non-telecom income such as foreign exchange gains and interest earned from bank deposits. The Supreme Court has held that the DoT was clear from day one on what would constitute AGR; therefore, it was unfair on the part of the operators to dispute the definition after having taken benefit of the migration package. The operators have been asked to pay the entire dues accumulated over the last 15 years, with interest and penalty. The biggest impact will be on Vodafone Idea, followed by Airtel, as they will have to pay between ₹35,000-40,000 crore each.
The ruling is questionable on two counts. First, it overlooked the fact that the DoT changed the definition of AGR without holding any consultations with the industry. Second, it has expanded the definition of AGR further by including items such as capital receipts from sale of shares, scrap and even insurance. This could tantamount to operators paying licence fee on the same income, multiple times. The court has also missed the fact that the operators are now back to paying upfront fees for the spectrum since 2010, when the Centre started to allocate airwaves through an auction. The very basis on which operators agreed to pay revenue share in 1999, has therefore changed.
The operators have to share part of the blame, as they did not push policymakers to shift to an auction-based mechanism for allocation of spectrum much earlier. Instead, they continued to enjoy cheap spectrum allocated through subscriber-based criteria even as they parked the dispute over AGR with the courts. These tactics, with a short-term view, have come to haunt them now. The Centre must step-in immediately to find a solution; else, the digital revolution unleashed across the country could come to a grinding halt. Of the 16 operators against whom DoT had raised demand for payment of AGR dues, 11 have already shut operations. Two are struggling public sector undertakings and two are debt-laden private operators. The decision to set up a panel to review the financial stress in the telecom industry is a good first step. But if the Centre wants to really help revive the sector, it has to find a way to reduce its financial burden.
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Details of iPhone 12 - the rumoured successor of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max - are emerging
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism