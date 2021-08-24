Unlocking value

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The ₹6-lakh crore plan to monetise existing public assets over the next four years has come not a moment too late. While being a pragmatic financial plan, it also underscores the reforms intent of the government. The catch, as always, will be in the implementation. Asset monetisation allows the government to raise resources and step up capital expenditure without increasing taxes or selling assets outright. If raising taxes is generally undesirable, disinvestment often gives rise to political headaches. In contrast, asset monetisation can meet rising capex needs of a fiscally stressed economy with less fuss — if it is planned well. The ownership of assets, including land, remains with the government, while their operations are leased out through a bidding process. The Centre plans to raise ₹88,000 crore this year through this route. Given the prevailing fiscal constraints (a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of GDP slated for 2021-22) — which includes a disinvestment target of ₹1.75-lakh crore that is more likely to be missed than met — asset monetisation can help bridge the funds gap. As for the reforms push, it is borne out by the Centre incentivising States to sell stake in its public sector units or monetise them. The Centre will provide a matching sum to States for the amount they raise through disinvestment, a third of the sum monetised or half the sum realised through listing of a public sector entity. Pension funds, private equities, insurance funds and other investors keen on India’s potential, are likely to take notice.
However, raising ₹88,000 crore this year looks rather difficult in view of the work that lies ahead. A PPP ‘concession agreement’ needs to be prepared for all sectors that fall under the purview of this plan — not just roads, which is the only sector with such a framework in place, but also railways, power, telecom, coal mining, natural gas and shipping. The agreement framework, which is meant to arrive at asset valuations and risk-and-return sharing on the basis of the present value of future cash flows, will inevitably differ from sector to sector. The ministries concerned will have to get down to the task. Only then can entities or financial investors invest through the ToT (toll-operate-transfer) or Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InviTs) route. Meanwhile, the Budget this year has transferred road and power assets valued at ₹5,000 crore and ₹7,000 crore, respectively, to InviTs in order to attract private players.
Force majeure clauses as well as responsibility for employees should be clearly spelt out in these PPP frameworks. The lessons from earlier PPP failures should be learnt. The National Infrastructure Pipeline projects, for which over ₹100-lakh crore is meant to be invested by FY25, needs to be funded through a variety of vehicles — of which asset monetisation accounts for just 6 per cent. The deepening of bond markets is a prerequisite to enable higher corporate participation. Infrastructure spending needs to be funded in innovative ways, given resource constraints.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...